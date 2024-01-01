Menu
2000 Toyota Echo

122,056 KM

Details Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

COUPE, RARE, AUTO, ONLY 122KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
122,056KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDAT1239Y5003146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,056 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

