2000 Toyota Sienna

132,715 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2000 Toyota Sienna

2000 Toyota Sienna

2000 Toyota Sienna

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,715KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8696588
  Stock #: 1061
  VIN: 4T3ZF19C0YU301514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,715 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

