$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2000 Toyota Sienna
2000 Toyota Sienna
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
132,715KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8696588
- Stock #: 1061
- VIN: 4T3ZF19C0YU301514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 132,715 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4