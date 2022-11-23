2001 Acura EL

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 3 9 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9347905

9347905 VIN: 2HHES35861H004399

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 158,392 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

