2001 Ford Ranger

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Good Condition
VIN IFTYRI4UT1T805061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

2001 Ford Ranger