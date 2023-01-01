Menu
2001 Honda Accord

69,106 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1700365969
  2. 1700365971
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

69,106KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCG56481A804494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,106 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

