Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 Suzuki GSX-R600

0 KM

Details

$1,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2001 Suzuki GSX-R600

2001 Suzuki GSX-R600

HINDLE EXHAUST*PROJECT/PARTS BIKE**AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Suzuki GSX-R600

HINDLE EXHAUST*PROJECT/PARTS BIKE**AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6642260
  • Stock #: 0000
  • VIN: RBT06M05750617777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 0000
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2002 Suzuki GSXR750 ...
 0 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic
2001 Suzuki GSX-R600...
 0 KM
$1,495 + tax & lic
2006 Yamaha YZF-R1 *...
 0 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory