2001 Toyota Camry

224,282 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

224,282KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10211196
  Stock #: 1063
  VIN: JT2BF22K910312796

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour sliver
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 224,282 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

