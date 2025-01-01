$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2001 Toyota Corolla
CE, AUTO, LOW KMS, ONLY 61KMS, OILED, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
61,245KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR12EX1C848021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,245 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
