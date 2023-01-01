Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 Toyota RAV4

187,606 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2001 Toyota RAV4

2001 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Toyota RAV4

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1676129139
  2. 1676129139
  3. 1676129139
  4. 1676129139
  5. 1676129139
  6. 1676129139
  7. 1676129139
  8. 1676129139
  9. 1676129139
  10. 1676129139
  11. 1676129139
  12. 1676129139
  13. 1676129139
  14. 1676129139
  15. 1676129139
  16. 1676129139
  17. 1676129139
  18. 1676129139
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
187,606KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9610378
  • Stock #: 1210a

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1210a
  • Mileage 187,606 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2001 Toyota RAV4
187,606 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Honda Accord EX
 234,648 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L
 186,179 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory