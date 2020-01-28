Menu
2001 Volkswagen Jetta

GLS |SELLING AS IS! | RUNS & DRIVES

Location

Merritt Auto

203 – 555 York Street, London, ON N6B 1R6

1-800-701-5936

Sale Price

$700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 309,500KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4610427
  • Stock #: 091561
  • VIN: 3VWSB29M91M091561
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


$700 OR BEST OFFER PLUS HST 

*   *   *  *   *    S E L L I N G     A S   I S   !!!      *  *  *  *  * 

We are required by OMVIC to state that:

“This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented

as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any

guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of

transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense.

It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current

condition.”


###############           AS-IS DISCLOSURES  ####################

*Transmission AS IS / *Fuel System AS IS / *Powertrain AS IS */ Body AS IS

*Electrical System AS IS / *Air Conditioning AS IS / *Power Steering AS IS

###############################################################


** Call us at 1-800-701-5936 


* IT HAS SUMMER AND WINTER TIRES ON VW RIMS EACH SET

* MERRITT AUTO is a boutique style dealer with 21 years of finance and automotive experience and is proud to provide you with QUALITY and COMPETITIVE PRICED PRE-OWNED Vehicles that you MERRITT. 

* All credit types are welcome; student, Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada. No matter what your credit situation is We will get you an Approval!!!

* Buy with confidence, We are OMVIC REGISTER and member of Used Car Dealers Association- UCDA.

* VISIT US AT MERRITTAUTO.COM

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Conventional Spare Tire

