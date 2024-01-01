Menu
Account
Sign In

2002 BMW 3 Series

136,061 KM

Details Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2002 BMW 3 Series

325i, AUTO, SUNROOF, LEATHER, OILED, ONLY 136KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2002 BMW 3 Series

325i, AUTO, SUNROOF, LEATHER, OILED, ONLY 136KMS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1721062748
  2. 1721062748
  3. 1721062748
  4. 1721062748
  5. 1721062748
  6. 1721062747
  7. 1721062747
  8. 1721062747
  9. 1721062746
  10. 1721062747
  11. 1721062746
  12. 1721062746
  13. 1721062746
  14. 1721062746
  15. 1721062747
  16. 1721062747
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,061KM
Good Condition
VIN WBAEV33402KL72613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,061 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2019 RAM 1500 BIG HORN, 5.7L HEMI, CHROME, NAVI, LOADED, CERT for sale in London, ON
2019 RAM 1500 BIG HORN, 5.7L HEMI, CHROME, NAVI, LOADED, CERT 234,321 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS SPORT, MANUAL, ROOF RACK, CAM, ALLOYS, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS SPORT, MANUAL, ROOF RACK, CAM, ALLOYS, AS IS 321,354 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 BIG HORN, 4X4, 5.7L HEMI, CHROME, TONNEAU COVER for sale in London, ON
2019 RAM 1500 BIG HORN, 4X4, 5.7L HEMI, CHROME, TONNEAU COVER 281,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2002 BMW 3 Series