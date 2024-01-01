Menu
Account
Sign In

2002 Chevrolet Cavalier

30,842 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2002 Chevrolet Cavalier

Z22 VL COUPE, ONLY 30,000KMS, OILED, VERY CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Chevrolet Cavalier

Z22 VL COUPE, ONLY 30,000KMS, OILED, VERY CLEAN

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1727572054
  2. 1727572056
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,842KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1JC124727361200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,842 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Bucket Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic for sale in London, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic 183,889 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Camry for sale in London, ON
2007 Toyota Camry 370,352 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 BMW 3 Series for sale in London, ON
2010 BMW 3 Series 214,457 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2002 Chevrolet Cavalier