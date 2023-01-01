$19,995+ tax & licensing
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
EXT CAB*DURAMAX DIESEL*LEATHER*TEXAS TRUCK*CERT
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
EXT CAB*DURAMAX DIESEL*LEATHER*TEXAS TRUCK*CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
263,271KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCHK29182E263864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 263,271 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
