Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 EXT CAB*DURAMAX DIESEL*LEATHER*TEXAS TRUCK*CERT for sale in London, ON

2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

263,271 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

EXT CAB*DURAMAX DIESEL*LEATHER*TEXAS TRUCK*CERT

2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

EXT CAB*DURAMAX DIESEL*LEATHER*TEXAS TRUCK*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

263,271KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCHK29182E263864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 263,271 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-XXXX

519-659-7111

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500