2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LS
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
62,613KM
Used
VIN 1GNDT13S122506883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # M7
- Mileage 62,613 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
