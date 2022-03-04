0+ tax & licensing
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LS
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
0
+ taxes & licensing
242,621KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8457927
- Stock #: 1126
- VIN: 1gndt13sx22229599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
