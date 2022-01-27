Menu
2002 Chrysler Neon

100,000 KM

Details Features

$3,491

+ tax & licensing
Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

LE

LE

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,491

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8157358
  • Stock #: 7514
  • VIN: 1C3ES46C72D614570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Downtown Motor Products

