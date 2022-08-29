2002 Daihatsu Hijet

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 4 0 9 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9099364

9099364 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: S231G0006498

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 106,409 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.