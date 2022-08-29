Menu
2002 Daihatsu Hijet

106,409 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2002 Daihatsu Hijet

2002 Daihatsu Hijet

*7 PASSENGER VAN*1.3L 4 CYLINDER*ONLY 106KMS*CERT

2002 Daihatsu Hijet

*7 PASSENGER VAN*1.3L 4 CYLINDER*ONLY 106KMS*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,409KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9099364
  Stock #: XXXX
  VIN: S231G0006498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 106,409 KM

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

