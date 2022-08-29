Menu
2002 Daihatsu Hijet

106,690 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2002 Daihatsu Hijet

2002 Daihatsu Hijet

Atrai7

2002 Daihatsu Hijet

Atrai7

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

106,690KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9191806
  • Stock #: M1

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 106,690 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

