2002 Ford F-150

<p>Runs, Drives, No Engine codes, Box needs repair or replaced, Taillight is broken, Exhaust needs repair, Accident reported on CarFax- Feb- 2002- $1291, May 2004- 999.00 and Oct 2018 $682. </p>

Used
164,820KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FTRX17W22CA11211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs, Drives, No Engine codes, Box needs repair or replaced, Taillight is broken, Exhaust needs repair, Accident reported on CarFax- Feb- 2002- $1291, May 2004- 999.00 and Oct 2018 $682.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

CARGO LIGHT
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

