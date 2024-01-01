$2,500+ tax & licensing
2002 Ford F-150
XL Short Bed
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,820KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FTRX17W22CA11211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,820 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, No Engine codes, Box needs repair or replaced, Taillight is broken, Exhaust needs repair, Accident reported on CarFax- Feb- 2002- $1291, May 2004- 999.00 and Oct 2018 $682.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
CARGO LIGHT
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny London
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
