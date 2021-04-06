Menu
2002 Ford Mustang

196,503 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

196,503KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6856593
  VIN: 1FAFP40402F204657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 196,503 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

