2002 Ford Ranger

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 3 6 3 , 9 3 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9272248

9272248 Stock #: OX:6686

OX:6686 VIN: 1FTYR44E22PB69243

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 363,936 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Locks Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.