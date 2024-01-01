Menu
Account
Sign In

2002 Ford Thunderbird

38,000 KM

Details Features

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2002 Ford Thunderbird

Convertible with Hardtop

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Ford Thunderbird

Convertible with Hardtop

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1728068149
  2. 1728068149
  3. 1728068151
  4. 1728068148
  5. 1728068150
  6. 1728068149
  7. 1728068149
  8. 1728068148
  9. 1728068149
  10. 1728068150
  11. 1728068149
  12. 1728068151
  13. 1728068151
  14. 1728068149
  15. 1728068150
  16. 1728068148
  17. 1728068148
  18. 1728068148
  19. 1728068150
  20. 1728068148
  21. 1728068148
  22. 1728068148
  23. 1728068151
  24. 1728068149
  25. 1728068150
  26. 1728068148
  27. 1728068149
  28. 1728068147
  29. 1728068148
  30. 1728068148
  31. 1728068150
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP60A22Y122394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in London, ON
2012 Ford Fusion SEL 162,000 KM $5,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 for sale in London, ON
2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 93,000 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited for sale in London, ON
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 179,000 KM $16,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2002 Ford Thunderbird