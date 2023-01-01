Menu
2002 Harley Davidson CVO

16,418 KM

$17,788

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

dyna wide glide switchblade FXDWG3

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

16,418KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 16,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Harley davidson Cvo Dyna Wide Glide Switchblade or just a Harley davidson Motorcycle? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Harley Davidson Motorcycles in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Harley davidson Cvo Dyna Wide Glide Switchblades or similar Motorcycles. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HARLEY DAVIDSON CVO DYNA WIDE GLIDE SWITCHBLADE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HARLEY DAVIDSON CVO DYNA WIDE GLIDE SWITCHBLADE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Harley davidson Cvo dyna wide glide switchblade
* Finished in Black, makes this Harley davidson look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Powertrain

5 speed transmission

Additional Features

Four-stroke 45-degree V-Twin Engine
Twin Cam 88 Vibration Isolation-mounted Valves
Pushrod-operated Overhead Valves
Hydraulic Self-adjusting Lifters
Two Valves Per Cylinder
Air Cooled Cooling System
Single-fire Non-wasted Map-controlled Spark Ignition
Wet 9-plate Clutch
Leather Two-place Saddle

