2002 Harley Davidson CVO
Location
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
16,418KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10104144
- Stock #: CONS223062023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Motorcycle
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # CONS223062023
- Mileage 16,418 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Powertrain
5 speed transmission
Additional Features
Four-stroke 45-degree V-Twin Engine
Twin Cam 88 Vibration Isolation-mounted Valves
Pushrod-operated Overhead Valves
Hydraulic Self-adjusting Lifters
Two Valves Per Cylinder
Air Cooled Cooling System
Single-fire Non-wasted Map-controlled Spark Ignition
Wet 9-plate Clutch
Leather Two-place Saddle
