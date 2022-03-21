$CALL+ tax & licensing
2002 Honda Civic
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
253,758KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Stock #: 1045
- VIN: 1hgem22902l811625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4