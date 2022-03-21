2002 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

1045 VIN: 1hgem22902l811625

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 1045

Mileage 253,758 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

