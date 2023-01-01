Menu
2002 Honda CR-V

275,283 KM

Details Features

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda CR-V

LX*4X4*AUTO*SUV*4 CYLINDER*AS IS SPECIAL

2002 Honda CR-V

LX*4X4*AUTO*SUV*4 CYLINDER*AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

275,283KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9592849
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: JHLRD78482C811853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 275,283 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

