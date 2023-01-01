$6,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2002 Hyundai Accent
2002 Hyundai Accent
**ONLY 97,000KMS**AUTO*PWR WINDOWS*CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
97,236KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9754465
- Stock #: 1023A
- VIN: KMHCG45C82U330172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,236 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4