Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Hyundai Accent

97,236 KM

Details Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2002 Hyundai Accent

2002 Hyundai Accent

**ONLY 97,000KMS**AUTO*PWR WINDOWS*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Hyundai Accent

**ONLY 97,000KMS**AUTO*PWR WINDOWS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1679665010
  2. 1679597320
  3. 1679665009
  4. 1679665008
  5. 1679597335
  6. 1679597340
  7. 1679597346
  8. 1679665009
  9. 1679597353
  10. 1679665010
  11. 1679665009
  12. 1679665009
  13. 1679665009
  14. 1679665009
  15. 1679665010
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97,236KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9754465
  • Stock #: 1023A
  • VIN: KMHCG45C82U330172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,236 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2014 Toyota Sienna
136,091 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2002 Hyundai Accent ...
 97,236 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Tundra S...
 369,959 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory