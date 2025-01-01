$1,995+ taxes & licensing
2002 Jeep TJ
AS IS. DOES NOT RUN, PROJECT, Sahara
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
220,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1J4FA59S82P760884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 1048
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
