Used 2002 Jeep TJ AS IS. DOES NOT RUN, PROJECT, Sahara for sale in London, ON

2002 Jeep TJ

220,000 KM

Details Features

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing
2002 Jeep TJ

AS IS. DOES NOT RUN, PROJECT, Sahara

12898211

2002 Jeep TJ

AS IS. DOES NOT RUN, PROJECT, Sahara

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1J4FA59S82P760884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1048
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2002 Jeep TJ