2002 Lincoln Navigator

50,422 KM

Details Features

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

50,422KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10625511
  • Stock #: 1017A
  • VIN: 5LMEU27RX2LJ07576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,422 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

