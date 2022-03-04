Menu
2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK

117,337 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK

230*CONVERTIBLE*ROADSTER*ONLY 117KMS*AUTO*CERT

2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK

230*CONVERTIBLE*ROADSTER*ONLY 117KMS*AUTO*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,337KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8545352
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: WDBKK49F62F252514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 117,337 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

