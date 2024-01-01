Menu
2002 Nissan Sentra

72,344 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2002 Nissan Sentra

GXE*AUTO*ONLY 72,000KMS*SEDAN*CERT

2002 Nissan Sentra

GXE*AUTO*ONLY 72,000KMS*SEDAN*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,344KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3N1CB51D72L635957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,344 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2002 Nissan Sentra