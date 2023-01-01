$6,495+ tax & licensing
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
2002 Toyota Camry
LE*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*CLEAN BODY*CERTIFIED
Location
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
265,102KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10433853
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: JTDBE32K620121404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4