2002 Toyota Camry

265,102 KM

Details Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2002 Toyota Camry

2002 Toyota Camry

LE*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*CLEAN BODY*CERTIFIED

2002 Toyota Camry

LE*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*CLEAN BODY*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

265,102KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10433853
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: JTDBE32K620121404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 265,102 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

