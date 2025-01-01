$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2002 Toyota Camry
LE, AUTO, 4 CYL, SEDNAN RELIABLE, AS IS SPECIAL
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
Fair Condition
VIN JTDBE32K220134067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
