2002 Toyota Camry

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2002 Toyota Camry

LE, AUTO, 4 CYL, SEDNAN RELIABLE, AS IS SPECIAL

12723780

2002 Toyota Camry

LE, AUTO, 4 CYL, SEDNAN RELIABLE, AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1751754562124
  2. 1751754562612
Logo_LowKilometer

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Fair Condition
VIN JTDBE32K220134067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

2002 Toyota Camry