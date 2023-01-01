$6,495+ tax & licensing
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2002 Toyota Camry
LE*AUTO*SEDAN*ONLY 123KMS*GREAT SHAPE*CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
123,741KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9637450
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: JTDBE32K520118963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,741 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4