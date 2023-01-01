Menu
2002 Toyota Camry

123,744 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2002 Toyota Camry

2002 Toyota Camry

XLE

2002 Toyota Camry

XLE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,744KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9639091
  Stock #: 1008a
  VIN: JTDBE32K520118963

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 1008a
  Mileage 123,744 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
