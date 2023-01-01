$CALL+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2002 Toyota Camry
2002 Toyota Camry
XLE
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
123,744KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9639091
- Stock #: 1008a
- VIN: JTDBE32K520118963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1008a
- Mileage 123,744 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4