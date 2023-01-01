$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
2002 Toyota Camry
LE*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 173KMS*CERTIFIED
Location
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
173,194KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9976187
- Stock #: M23
- VIN: JTDBE32K820087367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,194 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
