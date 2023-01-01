Menu
2002 Toyota Corolla

204,687 KM

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

204,687KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR12E52C884734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,687 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

