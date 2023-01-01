Menu
2002 Toyota RAV4

142,332 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

*LEATHER*ONLY 142KMS*AUTO*UNDERCOATED*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

142,332KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10160304
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: JTEHH20V826052717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,332 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

