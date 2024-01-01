Menu
Used 2003 BMW Z4 2.5i, RUST FREE, CONVERTIBLE, MANUAL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2003 BMW Z4

249,734 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
2003 BMW Z4

2.5i, RUST FREE, CONVERTIBLE, MANUAL, CERTIFIED

11909921

2003 BMW Z4

2.5i, RUST FREE, CONVERTIBLE, MANUAL, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
249,734KM
Good Condition
VIN 4USBT33443LR60645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 1131A
  • Mileage 249,734 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Cell Phone Hookup
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2003 BMW Z4