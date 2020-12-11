Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Buick Rendezvous

131,886 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2003 Buick Rendezvous

2003 Buick Rendezvous

CX

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Buick Rendezvous

CX

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1608752833
  2. 1608752828
  3. 1608752835
  4. 1608752835
  5. 1608752836
  6. 1608752836
  7. 1608752837
  8. 1608752837
  9. 1608752836
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,886KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6318423
  • Stock #: 1113
  • VIN: 3G5DA03E33S519067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1113
  • Mileage 131,886 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

1999 Honda VFR800 IN...
 63,197 KM
$2,495 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Corolla ...
 0 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2006 Chrysler 300 **...
 147,001 KM
$2,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory