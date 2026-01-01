Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

77,000 KM

Details Features

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

35th Anniversary Convertible

Watch This Vehicle
14143528

2003 Chevrolet Corvette

35th Anniversary Convertible

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1779561191982
  2. 1779561192530
  3. 1779561193012
  4. 1779561193504
  5. 1779561194004
  6. 1779561194447
  7. 1779561194934
  8. 1779561195421
  9. 1779561195863
  10. 1779561196333
  11. 1779561196783
  12. 1779561197263
  13. 1779561197717
  14. 1779561198212
  15. 1779561198718
  16. 1779561199188
  17. 1779561199649
  18. 1779561200137
  19. 1779561200632
  20. 1779561201074
  21. 1779561201496
  22. 1779561201950
  23. 1779561202382
  24. 1779561202881
  25. 1779561203358
  26. 1779561203815
  27. 1779561204274
  28. 1779561204735
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
77,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YY32G635122241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Emergency Trunk Release

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
35th Anniversary Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette 35th Anniversary Convertible for sale in London, ON
2003 Chevrolet Corvette 35th Anniversary Convertible 77,000 KM $29,991 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Conv w/Hardtop for sale in London, ON
2002 Ford Thunderbird Conv w/Hardtop 96,000 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4WD Crew Cab for sale in London, ON
2016 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4WD Crew Cab 119,000 KM $21,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2003 Chevrolet Corvette