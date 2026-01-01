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2003 Chevrolet Corvette
35th Anniversary Convertible
2003 Chevrolet Corvette
35th Anniversary Convertible
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
77,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YY32G635122241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Emergency Trunk Release
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
35th Anniversary Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
$29,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2003 Chevrolet Corvette