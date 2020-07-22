Menu
2003 Chevrolet Impala

187,848 KM

Details Features

$1,495

+ tax & licensing
$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2003 Chevrolet Impala

2003 Chevrolet Impala

ONLY 187KMS**AFTERMARKET WHEELS**AS IS SPECIAL

2003 Chevrolet Impala

ONLY 187KMS**AFTERMARKET WHEELS**AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  Listing ID: 5378876
  Stock #: M21
  VIN: 2G1WF52E839387916

$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

187,848KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,848 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

