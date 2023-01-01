Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Chevrolet S-10

298,507 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2003 Chevrolet S-10

2003 Chevrolet S-10

LS Ext Cab 123" WB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Chevrolet S-10

LS Ext Cab 123" WB 4WD

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

  1. 1699040463
  2. 1699040466
  3. 1699040469
  4. 1699040471
  5. 1699040474
  6. 1699040477
  7. 1699040483
  8. 1699040486
  9. 1699040490
  10. 1699040495
  11. 1699040500
  12. 1699040505
  13. 1699040510
  14. 1699040514
  15. 1699040520
  16. 1699040525
  17. 1699040530
  18. 1699040535
  19. 1699040539
  20. 1699040544
  21. 1699040549
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
298,507KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10626066
  • VIN: 1GCDT19X138127960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 298,507 KM

Vehicle Description

LS Ext Cab 123" WB 4WD "S 10" RUNNING RAILS CLEAN BOX RUNS GREAT HAQNDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DREAM MUST BE SEEN @ bartscars.ca 556 Hamilton Road (directly beside beer store)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Stepside Pickup Box
Side Stance / Highrider Suspension
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 187,530 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 270,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2007 GMC Yukon Denal...
 330,737 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory