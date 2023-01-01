$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
519-673-3708
2003 Chevrolet S-10
LS Ext Cab 123" WB 4WD
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
298,507KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10626066
- VIN: 1GCDT19X138127960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 298,507 KM
Vehicle Description
LS Ext Cab 123" WB 4WD "S 10" RUNNING RAILS CLEAN BOX RUNS GREAT HAQNDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DREAM MUST BE SEEN @ bartscars.ca 556 Hamilton Road (directly beside beer store)
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Stepside Pickup Box
Side Stance / Highrider Suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
