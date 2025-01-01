Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser

43,922 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser

LIMITED, ONLY 43,000KMS, GREAT SHAPE, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12979306

2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser

LIMITED, ONLY 43,000KMS, GREAT SHAPE, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1758152092226
  2. 1758152092665
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,922KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C8FY68B63T649108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,922 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser LIMITED, ONLY 43,000KMS, GREAT SHAPE, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser LIMITED, ONLY 43,000KMS, GREAT SHAPE, CERTIFIED 43,922 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Matrix HATCH, AUTO, ONLY 56,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Toyota Matrix HATCH, AUTO, ONLY 56,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED 56,850 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 35,000KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Hyundai Veloster AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 35,000KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED 35,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser