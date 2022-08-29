Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser

56,000 KM

Details Features

$7,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser

2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Turbo

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,991

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9307375
  • Stock #: 7661
  • VIN: 3C8FY78G03T614744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2013 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 123,000 KM
$18,991 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic DX-G
 82,000 KM
$10,991 + tax & lic
2003 Chrysler PT Cru...
 56,000 KM
$7,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory