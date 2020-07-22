Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Dodge Caravan

155,870 KM

Details Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2003 Dodge Caravan

2003 Dodge Caravan

SE**VERY CLEAN**ONLY 155KMS**AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Dodge Caravan

SE**VERY CLEAN**ONLY 155KMS**AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  • Listing ID: 5363159
  • Stock #: M20
  • VIN: 1D4GP25RX3B203681

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,870KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 155,870 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Privacy Glass
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2008 Saturn Outlook XR
 395,067 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Kawasaki Vulcan...
 47,982 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 132,872 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory