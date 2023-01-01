2003 Dodge Dakota

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 2 , 6 6 8 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10544841

10544841 Stock #: 1040

1040 VIN: 1D7HL38N63S223184

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 192,668 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Bed Liner Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.