Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Dodge Dakota

0 KM

Details Description Features

$1,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-686-7777

Contact Seller
2003 Dodge Dakota

2003 Dodge Dakota

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Dodge Dakota

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

847 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N9

519-686-7777

Contact Seller

$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5415083
  • Stock #: OX: 5400
  • VIN: 1D7HL38X43S156781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery PLEASE DON'T ASK WHAT IT NEEDS - WE DON'T CHECK OUT THE AS IS VEHICLES AND WE MAKE LITTLE OR NO PROFIT ON THESE VEHICLES - HERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO BUY A VEHICLE AT A WHOLESALE PRICE BEFORE THE SMALLER USED CAR DEALERS PURCHASE IT, MARK IT UP & RE-MARKET IT FROM THEIR LOTS. FRESH TRADE AS IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR MORE INFO CONTACT 519-455-7771 ONLY*** This vehicle has been traded in by a Valued customer for a newer vehicle and is being sold ' as is' without a safety. This is because of the vehicles age and/or kms which means it does not meet a lenders parameters for financing. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle but if you would like a newer vehicle with less kms that is certified please contact us on our toll free number or apply online. View our 400+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today! Below is the disclaimer that is required by law by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in our AS IS advertisements: All vehicles in this ad are being sold as-is not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2019 Chrysler 300
 18,344 KM
$30,495 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra
 40,660 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 36,968 KM
$42,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

Wharncliffe Auto Group

847 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N9

Call Dealer

519-686-XXXX

(click to show)

519-686-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory