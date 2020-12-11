Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Dodge Dakota

241,982 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

Contact Seller
2003 Dodge Dakota

2003 Dodge Dakota

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Dodge Dakota

Sport

Location

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

  1. 1609878472
  2. 1609878472
  3. 1609878472
  4. 1609878472
  5. 1609878472
  6. 1609878472
  7. 1609878472
  8. 1609878472
  9. 1609878472
  10. 1609878472
  11. 1609878472
  12. 1609878472
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

241,982KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6357287
  • Stock #: 210513
  • VIN: 1D7HL38X93S210513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Straight Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 210513
  • Mileage 241,982 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Target Auto Centre

2017 Honda CR-V EX
 149,980 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 41,996 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic EX
 214,678 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-936-XXXX

(click to show)

519-936-5675

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory