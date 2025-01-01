Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Dodge Ram Van

188,108 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 Dodge Ram Van

Watch This Vehicle
12309512

2003 Dodge Ram Van

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1742611625
  2. 1742611627
  3. 1742611631
  4. 1742611633
  5. 1742611636
  6. 1742611638
  7. 1742611640
  8. 1742611643
  9. 1742611645
  10. 1742611647
  11. 1742611649
  12. 1742611652
  13. 1742611655
  14. 1742611657
  15. 1742611660
  16. 1742611663
  17. 1742611665
  18. 1742611667
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,108KM
Good Condition
VIN 2D6WB11Y63K511997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 1077
  • Mileage 188,108 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Hyundai Accent GL, AUTO, ONLY 53,000KMS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERT for sale in London, ON
2010 Hyundai Accent GL, AUTO, ONLY 53,000KMS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERT 53,170 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Kia Rio EX, AUTO, SEDAN, ONLY 47,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2007 Kia Rio EX, AUTO, SEDAN, ONLY 47,000KMS, CERTIFIED 47,778 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring TOURING, WAGON, ONLY 26,000KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring TOURING, WAGON, ONLY 26,000KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED 26,840 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2003 Dodge Ram Van