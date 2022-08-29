$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2003 Dodge Ram Van
CONVERSION
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
83,229KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9213760
- VIN: 2D6WB11Z53K529660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 83,229 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Conventional Spare Tire
